Jadakiss “Me,” Reese LAFLARE “Hol’ Up” & More

It’s been a minute since Jadakiss signed with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and while he hasn’t unveiled an album under the new umbrella, he just released a new single, “ME,” and released a short film in support of it.

Starring Jadakiss, Hassan Johnson and Peter Green, the “ME” short film finds the three men in a diner at each other’s throats over how to divvy up the take from a jux they pulled at a jewelry spot earlier. Naturally, things go way left and well, Jay-To-The-Muah learned who was truly loyal in the end.

On a much lighter tip, Reese LAFLARE gets his samurai on and cuts much more than a rug in his Kill Bill and “N 2 Gether Now” themed clip to “Hol’ Up.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Taiya, Teamarrr, and more.

JADAKISS – “ME: SHORT FILM”

REESE LAFLARE – “HOL’ UP”

TAIYA – “INTUITION”

TEAMARRR – “KINDA LOVE”

YNC CAPO – “FEELING LIKE KEVO”

IZAY – “BLUE CHEESE”

ROD WAVE FT. KEVIN GATES – “CUBAN LINKS”

