Lyft Will Offer Free or Discounted Rides For People Going To Job Interviews

You read right! The ridesharing company #Lyft has announced a new program that will offer people “making their way through the employment pipeline” free or discounted rides to and from job interviews. The Job Access Program also covers people with new jobs, within three weeks of employment or professional training programs.

The program found that 44% of their rides start or end in low income areas. Those who will benefit from this program include those in low income areas, 18-24 year olds looking for their first job, veterans, refugees, people with disabilities and formerly incarcerated people. What an amazing thing!

If you are fortunate to give, Lyft is also inviting donations to help run the program, providing a better chance for those in need to support themselves. There’s nothing like a little humanity and empathy. We love it Lyft!

