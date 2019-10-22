CLOSE
Seductive Savage: 7 Times We Wanted An R&B Album From 21 Savage

21 savage powerfest

Source: sam brown / power

When 21 Savage first hit the scene a few years back, the ATL native didn’t have the softest personality in the world.

His hardcore lyrics, face tattoos and gun toting persona had everyone thinking that 21 was some sort of gangster. That is until his relationship with Amber Rose.

2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: C Flanigan / Getty

That was the first time we saw Savage’s sensitive side. He started taking vitamins, drinking more water and even started posting videos of him saaanging some classic R&B hits that you wouldn’t expect him to know anything about.

Would you listen to a sensitive Savage album?

 

Hit the flip to check out more times the rapper had us wanting an R&B project from him.

