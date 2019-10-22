Gucci Mane Had Smoke And Fires Back

Gucci Mane might be a lot calmer in his current incarnation as a sober and focused artist content with leaving most of the past behind. However, the East Atlanta rapper still appears ready for that action after throwing some barbs at DJ Envy and Angela Yee.

Gucci Mane sat down with Charlamagne Tha God and the wide-ranging chat covered a lot of bases, including the Zone 6 star’s evolution from hood general to where he is today. But the shades of old Guwop still bubble under the surface, this after Gucci took aim at Charlamagne’s The Breakfast Club co-hosts. When the subject of Gucci allegedly being banned from The Breakfast Club, things got a bit heated.

Check out the 54:00-minute mark of the video below.

Earlier this month, Yee addressed a viral moment between her and Gucci regarding the rapper’s claims the host flirted with him and said once more that she wasn’t trying to make a moment outside of the confines of their respective professions happen.

Gucci, still apparently feeling a way. said he’d like a face to face chat with Envy and said he’d “slap the sh*t out of him” if it didn’t go the right way.

Envy responded to Gucci’s words and it appears that he too is prepared for any and all smoke as well.

Hopefully, this gets resolved before anything gets to the physical level.

