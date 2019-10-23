If Spike Lee were to ever shoot a sequel to his 2004 film She Hate Me then he might be interested in casting Future as the lead. The Atlanta rapper be planting seeds like a Hip-Hop version of Old McDonald or something.

According to TMZ, Future Hendrix has been hit with a paternity case by a woman claiming that the “Mask Off” rapper is allegedly her baby’s daddy and he needs to own up and act like it. Cindy Renae Parker is claiming that Future is the father of her 3-month-old son, Legend Ary Wilburn, and filed legal docs in Nueces County, Texas to get him to take a paternity test.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … Cindy says Future agreed to a paternity test but then he went radio silent on her when it came time to get it done. We’re told taking Future to court was Cindy’s last resort and she wanted to solve this amicably and on their own.

According to the report, Parker tried multiple times to serve the rapper with papers but was never able to get them delivered.

This latest child would bring Future’s tally to 8 kids in total with him recognizing about 6 of them as he’s also dodging requests from IG model Eliza Seraphin to accept responsibility for their 6-month-old daughter to whom she birthed back in April. Future allegedly ghosted her after she was born.

There’s still two months and change left in 2019 so don’t be surprised if more women come forward with paternity suits of their own.

Another Woman Has Hit Future With A New Paternity Suit was originally published on hiphopwired.com

