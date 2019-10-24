An Iredell County elementary school teacher has been suspended after she allegedly placed a child with disabilities into a trash can on more than one occasion.
Robin Johnson, 51, has been charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault on a handicapped person. Johnson was arrested last week. Her court date is scheduled for November 4th. According to reports, multiple children at the school said they were placed in a trash can or a recycle bin.
NC Teacher Suspended After Allegations Of Putting Disabled Child Into Trashcan was originally published on foxync.com