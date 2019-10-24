Sallie Mae’s Employees Get Flewed Out While Millions Are Still In Student Loan Debt!

The private student loans lender, #SallieMae took the perfect time to celebrate with their employees a record year of $5 BILLION in student loans from over 375,000 borrowers. The audacity!

Twitter was heated, and this is a pretty good reason to be. Sallie Mae paid for its employees to vacation in Maui at the Fairmont Kea Lani for a retreat that they claim was a “sales get together for all our salespeople”. They explained Sallie Mae employees had taken similar trips in the 1970s.

Tweets like this “How can this company take a vacation when I owe tens of thousands of dollars in student loans and haven’t take a vacation in years?” show just why some of presidential candidates like #BernieSanders is trying to cancel all of student debt. He believes all four-year public colleges and community colleges should be tuition-free!

Now, it is typical for sales teams to take a vacation together, Maui, I’m not sure but other people are stating that students pretty much had a choice to accrue debt or not! Whether Sallie Mae, Navient or any other lender celebrates $50 billion in debt, there should be a vacation for those who are still in debt and having a hard time digging themselves out.

