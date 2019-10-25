Offset Launching Two Gaming-Themed Shows On Broadcast Network Caffeine

Offset sees the vision when it comes to gaming and esports. Already invested in the popular esports team and lifestyle organization FaZe Clan, he is now adding streamer to his growing list of accomplishments.

Today (Oct.24), broadcast network Caffeine announced an exclusive streaming partnership with The Migos founding member. Starting Sunday, October 27 at 6 PM PDT, the avid gamer will launch one of his two new shows where he will be playing games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and try new games suggested by fans.

The second show, Bet With The Set, will feature the “Clout” rapper taking on celebrity guests in high-stakes gamin battles “with unpredictable and fun outcomes that change from week to week.” They will also bet on the outcomes of matchups with the losers having to complete a dare issued by the victor.

Speaking on his new partnership with Caffeine, Offset added:

“With Caffeine, I can create my content in an organic way that lets me make real connections with my community. They have created new technology that takes the lag out of online interactions, and it makes me reachable in a way that other platforms simply can’t. Caffeine allows me to be myself, so I’m trying to reach these kids to show them that everybody is a part of a team, and we’re all one.”

Offset is not the only big name attached to Caffeine, other creators include The Game who has his own show call Game Time, LeBron James, Heard Well and LaMelo Ball. The world of gaming and entertainment intersects, and Caffeine is giving Hip-Hop artists, athletes, and gamers the platform to get in on the action. Founder and CEO of Caffeine Ben Keighran spoke on giving them a better way to create content for their fans stating:

“Caffeine is attracting gamers, athletes, and entertainers to our platform because we offer a better way to create interactive, live content. We’re excited to welcome Offset and his fans to our growing community.”

To watch Offset Live and Bet With The Set plus other original content, you can head to www.caffeine.tv or download the iOS and Android apps. You can watch Offset make the announcement himself in the video below.

