Flight Attendant Files Lawsuit Against Southwest Airlines After She Caught Two Pilots Live Streaming People Using The Plane’s Bathroom!!

Is privacy a thing anymore? This question needs answers! Sources say that a flight attendant claims two pilots on Southwest Airlines live streamed video from a hidden camera in a commercial airliner’s lavatory to an iPad in the cockpit.

The incident happened back in February 2017 on a flight from Pittsburgh to Phoenix, according to the complaint filed by Renee Steinaker and her husband David against the airline and the pilots. Almost three hours into the flight, Captain Terry Graham asked a flight attendant to come to the cockpit so he can use the restroom. According to the complaint, Steinaker spotted an iPad in the plane’s cockpit that appeared to be streaming live video of the pilot inside an airplane lavatory.

The flight attendant then asked the co-pilot, Ryan Russell, if the iPad was streaming video of the lavatory, he said the camera was a part of a “new security and top secret security measure that has been installed in the lavatories of all Southwest Airlines 737-800 planes”. The pilot also asked her not to tell anyone about the cameras because they were on the “downlow”.

Southwest and the pilots in the incident provided a statement agreeing that there were cameras set up in the bathroom but denies all other allegations. The lawsuit said that #Southwest tried to silence the attendants. Hmmmmm. This is a tough one. We hope everyone’s privacy is respected moving forward!

Also On K97.5: