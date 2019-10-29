YG Kicks Fan Out Of Show For Refusing To Say “F*ck Donald Trump”

Looks like YG is ripping a page out of Donald Trump‘s playbook and requires loyalty from anyone want to get down with him in his hate for Cheeto Jesus.

According to Yahoo the LA rapper performed at the Mala Luna Music Festival in San Antonio, Texas this past weekend when he decided to bring a fan onstage to question him about his refusal to distance himself from the current Racist-In-Chief. After said fan refused to say “F*ck Donald Trump,” YG decided he didn’t want the apparent Trump supporter at his show.

“I don’t know if I want to shake your hand yet,” he tells the pumped-up fan. “Listen, I spotted you out in the crowd. I asked you if you f— with Donald Trump. You said you don’t know. So, since you don’t know, I need you to make up your mind tonight… Because I know your mama, your daddy, your grandmama, your grandfather is watching, I want you to state your name and go ‘F— Donald Trump.’ No, you won’t? …. He a Donald Trump supporter. Get his ass out of here.”

Even before Donald Trump won the 2016 Presidential election with the help of Russia, YG let his feelings about the former reality TV star known when he dropped the Nipsey Hussle (R.I.P) featured smash hit “FDT (F*ck Donald Trump).” Since then you can only imagine his hate for the current “President” has only deepened as Donald Trump’s shown his true white supremacist colors via the Muslim Ban, family separation policies at the border, and countless other examples of his racist tendencies he’s shown over the past few years he’s been in office. He let as much be known after kicking out the Trump supporting attendee.

“Don’t come to a motherf—ing show with YG on the motherf—ing bill if you a Donald Trump supporter,” YG was reported to have said after the fan’s removal. “F— are you doing? Don’t let his ass back in the crowd. Tell him YG said so. Donald Trump’s racist. He don’t f— with black people, so if you f— with Donald Trump, you racist as f— and I can’t f— with you. Period.”

Don’t be surprised if Kid Rock decides to kick out Obama supporters from whatever school auditoriums he’ll be performing at in the near future.

YG Kicks Fan Out Of Show For Refusing To Say “F*ck Donald Trump” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On K97.5: