Parents Find Heroin In Kid’s Halloween Candy

Parents have to make sure that they are really cautious during this time of the year. A parent in Pennsylvania recently found heroin in a bag of Halloween candy that was given to their child. The child received the drug laced candy while attending a “Trunk or Treat” event. The child’s mother checked the bag of candy and notified the local police department.

The drugs were concealed in a plastic “baggie” with small pieces of paper. Once she realized that it wasn’t candy she became alarmed. Police are investigating the incident and advising parents and guardians to check their kid’s candy.

Also On K97.5: