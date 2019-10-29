Blueface came into the game red hot with his smash hit “Thotiana” and though lately he’s been making more headlines for his family drama and sex life he’s still keeping busy with the rap game.

Linking up with Gunna for his latest visuals to “First Class,” Blue takes the party with him wherever he goes and this time he turns a simple flight across the states to a club in the air before Gunna takes control of the cockpit. You know they all died, b.

And fresh off of hosting Saturday Night Live, Chance The Rapper gets back on his video grind and with his DaBaby and MadeinTYO assisted clip to “Hot Shower” continues to show his comedic chops by exaggerating his workouts at the gym.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Wiz Khalifa featuring Moneybagg Yo, Onyx featuring D.O.D, and more.

BLUEFACE FT. GUNNA – “FIRST CLASS”

CHANCE THE RAPPER FT. DABABY & MADEINTYO – “HOT SHOWER”

WIZ KHALIFA FT. MONEYBAGG YO – “NEVER LIE”

ONYX FT. DOPE D.O.D – “AIN’T NO TIME TO REST”

TEK – “EASTSIDE”

SHABAAM SAHDEEQ & J57 – “STEADY PACE”

SOWAYV FT. DJ X.O – “LOCATION”

Blueface ft. Gunna “First Class,” Chance The Rapper ft. DaBaby & MadeinTYO “Hot Shower” & More | Daily Visuals 10.28.19 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On K97.5: