Conor McGregor Wants 50 Cent In A Celebrity Fight

While the ancient proverb of “the enemy of my enemy is my friend” may ring true to some, Conor McGregor could care less about such a notion as he’s gone from beefing with Floyd Mayweather (and taking an L) to calling out Money Mayweather’s freinemy, 50 Cent.

According to the Mirror, the UFC champion hasn’t forgotten the shade that Fiddy has been throwing his way over the years and during a press conference in Moscow admitted he’s “like to fight” 50 Cent if he had his choice for a celebrity boxing match. Uh oh. While we’re sure 50 will respond to the challenge by trolling McGregor in some way, shape or form, we kinda doubt he’ll accept said challenge unless millions are attached to the contract. Heck, he may want Mayweather money to participate in this one.

Still, McGregor hasn’t forgotten the meme 50 posted mocking McGregor for attacking a bus in Brooklyn last year which led to 50 posting a photoshopped picture of McGregor’s face on Britney Spears body when she attacked a car with an umbrella. Talk about being ultra sensitive.

“Throughout the course of the [Floyd] Mayweather build-up I used him as a tool, a promotional tool on the free also, I knew he was linked to Floyd so I tied him in also and he responded big time and we capitalised on that audience so I was very thankful.

“But then after that he began a little tirade against me on social media, particularly Instagram where he’d make these memes about me constantly.”

It also seems like something might’ve gone down in the DM’s because interestingly enough 50 blocked McGregor from his page but that hasn’t kept Conor from keeping tabs on Fif’s social media shenanigans.

“So he’s had to block me, and I still see sometimes, I still get tagged in – other people saying he’s saying this and his saying that.

“So I’d like to have a knock-off with 50 yeah, so if you’re listening 50 – let’s get it going bud.”

Balls in 50’s court now. Will he accept the challenge or will he risk becoming his own punchline a la “I’ll beat your ass like that white boy on MTV.” Sticky Fingaz somewhere preparing a response to that line right now should “Conor vs. Curtis” happen. Still, we expect 50 to respond to the challenge with a troll move similar to something like this:

This is when you regret throwing a chair in Brooklyn. LOL pic.twitter.com/GJFCVUyJmP — 50cent (@50cent) October 7, 2018

Would ya’ll wanna see Conor McGregor and 50 Cent throw down? Let us know.

Conor McGregor Wants 50 Cent In A Celebrity Fight was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On K97.5: