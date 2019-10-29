Kirk Franklin Boycotts Gospel Awards After His Comments On Brutality Were Edited On TV

We’re living in a time where some people have a hard time accepting the truth. Gospel music artist and mogul, #KirkFranklin posted a video on social media saying he will boycott the Gospel Music Association’s #Dove Awards after comments he made were edited out when they were televised.

He stated that parts of his speech from 2016 and this year, 2019, were removed when they were broadcast on the Trinity Broadcasting Network. He cited many incidents including #PhilandoCastle , #WalterScott and the recent killing of a young black woman in her own home with her nephew witnessing this tragedy.

“Not only did they edit my speech, they edited the African-American experience. When police are killed, we need to say something. When black boys are killed, we need to say something. And when we don’t say something, we’re saying something”. Preach Mr. Franklin! The network made a statement saying they “accept responsibility of our error. Although completely unintentional, we understand it caused great harm and deeply wounded many in the African-American and Gospel community. As well, it left a general perception that we are not concerned with key social issues that affect people of color. It is not our intent to disregard or silence any of our artists, and we are deeply saddened by this perception”.

Well, you should be. But we are hopeful that the network will not continue to make these mistakes and intentionally disregard people of color who contribute a great amount to ALL genres of music. We got your back, Kirk!

