Shoplifter Threatens To Give Durham Employee HIV

A customer attempted to rob a New Balance store in Durham at the Renaissance Center. Police are calling the incident an armed robbery, but the suspect didn’t have a knife. Instead, they had a medical syringe and threatened to infect an employee with HIV.
Apparently, the employee witnessed the customer stealing from the store. When the employee confronted the suspect, the suspect threatened to infect the employee with a syringe. Police identified the syringe as a weapon.
