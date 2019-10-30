Hype Williams Is Uploading His Archives To Instagram & There Are Some Serious Gems

Hype Williams Finally Started Posting On Instagram And It Was Worth The Wait

Hype Williams is a huge piece of hip-hop culture that often doesn’t get enough credit for just how much he contributes–both in his prime and even now, as he sits out of the spotlight dropping some casual heat whenever he feels like it.

Most people know Williams for his time being one of the most in-demand directors in the music business, giving us iconic music videos including: 2Pac and Dr. Dre’s “California Love,” The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Mo Money, Mo Problems,” Kanye West’s “Runaway,” and he even ventured into the realm of feature films, directing Belly.

Beside his work in the world of videos, though, Hype also has some legendary photos in his repertoire–a lot of which fans have probably seen before and didn’t know were taken by him.

After not posting anything since 2017, something inspired Williams to hop back on Instagram this week and share some photos from his archives to remind us all just how talented he really is. From behind the scenes photos to magazine covers, this man dropped some serious gems onto his Instagram page out of nowhere like it was nothing.

Take a look at some of the precious moments Hype Williams chose to bless us with at the tail end of 2019.

We can only hope this session going through the archives inspired Hype to put out even more work in 2020…or at the very least, give us a book of all the memories!

