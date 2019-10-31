There’s a new scam that hackers are using to take over your email, social media and even your bank accounts. It’s called SIM swapping and it involves the hackers calling your cell provider and pretending to be you. If successful in fooling the cell phone carrier, the hacker requests a new SIM card for your phone. They might say that the phone is lost, stolen or broken. When they receive a new SIM card, they can take over your cell phone number and access accounts linked to your phone.
Experts say that you won’t even know that you’ve been a target of the scam until you notice that your cell phone has lost service.
Happy Birthday, Eva Marcille! Here Are 10 Times She Gave Us Model Lewks
Happy Birthday, Eva Marcille! Here Are 10 Times She Gave Us Model Lewks
1. EVA MARCILLE AT THE ANNUAL ACE AWARDS, 2006Source:Getty 1 of 10
2. EVA MARCILLE AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2010Source:Getty 2 of 10
3. EVA MARCILLE AT THE HURRICANE HARVEY BENEFIT RELIEF CONCERT, 2017Source:Getty 3 of 10
4. EVA MARCILLE AT THE 21ST ANNUAL URBANWORLD FILM FESTIVAL, 2017Source:Getty 4 of 10
5. EVA MARCILLE ON THE STREETS OF NEW YORK, 2017Source:Getty 5 of 10
6. EVA MARCILLE AT THE BET AWARDS, 2017Source:Getty 6 of 10
7. EVA MARCILLE AT THE MAXIM HOT 100 PARTY, 2017Source:Getty 7 of 10
8. EVA MARCILLE AT URBAN SKIN GALENTINE'S DAY EVENT, 2019Source:Getty 8 of 10
9. EVA MARCILLE AT THE ESSENCE BLACK WOMEN IN HOLLYWOOD AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty 9 of 10
10. EVA MARCILLE AT THE BET AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty 10 of 10
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
Cell Phone Scam Cost Cary Man Almost $20k…Here’s How You Can Protect Yourself was originally published on foxync.com