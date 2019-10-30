Nicki Minaj’s Husband Paid Over $1 Million For Her Wedding Ring

Nicki Minaj’s husband went all out to put ar ing on it! Reports are now surfacing about how involved Kenneth Petty was in the selection of the ring for his bride. Petty oversaw the making of the wedding band and even gave up about $1.1 million to secure the ring.

The ring was crafted by jeweler Rafaello and Co who said that Kenneth purchased the 17-carat VVS-2 diamond ring for his boo. They say that Kenneth wanted Nicki to have a traditional ring and nothing that was too flashy. Ken also had his band engraved with the phrase “Ken & Barbie”. There was not enough room on Nicki’s band for any engraving. Also worth noting is the fact that the jeweler flew from New York City out to Los Angeles in order to ensure that the rings were delivered on time.

