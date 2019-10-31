Robert Sylvester Kelly better known as R. Kelly skipped out on a scheduled court appearance at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse Wednesday morning because he was scared someone would step on his infected toe.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
According to the Chicago Tribune, Kelly was excused from “court because the infection had cost him his toenail.” His attorney, Steven Greenberg, made a statement during the short hearing that Kelly was worried someone would step on his infected toe while being transported to court from the correctional center. Greenberg also shared with reporters that Kelly was wearing a walking boot but didn’t know which foot had the infected toe.
RELATED STORY: Another Sex Tape Of R. Kelly Allegedly Urinating On A 14-Year-Old Girl Has Surfaced
Kelly is currently being held in a federal jail in Chicago while he awaits trial on sexual abuse-related charges. Kelly is also facing charges in New York and Minneapolis and has plead not guilty on all charges.
Kelly is scheduled to go on trial in Chicago in federal court in April and New York in May.
R. Kelly Indicted On 10 Counts Of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse, Black Twitter Rejoices
R. Kelly Indicted On 10 Counts Of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse, Black Twitter Rejoices
1.1 of 11
2.2 of 11
3.3 of 11
4.4 of 11
5.5 of 11
6.6 of 11
7.7 of 11
8.8 of 11
9.9 of 11
10.10 of 11
The Latest:
- Parents, This Mom Discovered A Bag Of Heroin In Her Son’s Halloween Candy She’s Urging Other Parents To Beware
- US Senator Cory Booker On The Current Political Issues, “If You’re Not Frustrated, Outraged, Angry. Then You’re Not Paying Attention”
- Romeo From Immature Says Brandy Is The Reason He Wore An Eye Patch
- Blue Meth Ft. Method Man “Winnebago,” A$AP Ferg ft. MadeinTYO “WAM” & More
- R. Kelly Skips Court Appearance Because of Infected Toenail
- Lil Wayne Names Jay-Z As The Only Rapper Who Could Be President
- NCAA Unanimously Votes To Allow Student-Athletes To Make Money Off Their Likeness
- Drake Gifts Toronto Raptors Team Custom Championship Jackets
- Cop Who Leaked Cuba Gooding Jr. Mugshot To ‘Rolling Out’ Stripped Of Gun, Badge
- Behind The Scenes: Offset Preps New Car Series Called ‘Skrrt with Offset’
R. Kelly Skips Court Appearance Because of Infected Toenail was originally published on rnbcincy.com