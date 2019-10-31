Cop Who Leaked Cuba Gooding Jr. Mugshot To ‘Rolling Out’ Stripped Of Gun, Badge

Cuba Gooding Jr. has been wrapped up in all the legal struggle—so of course, he has a mugshot. However, the cop who shared that photo with a media outlet has been reprimanded—reportedly stripped of his gun and badge.

It was Rolling Out that nabbed the exclusive mugshot of the allegedly handsy actor. But it turns out the officer who sent them the photo was not supposed to do so.

According to Page Six, Detective Josh Ulan was placed on administrative duty Tuesday (Oct. 29) while an internal investigation about the photo’s leak to the press continues. Back in June, Ulan allegedly sent Rolling Out Gooding’s booking photo after the actor turned himself in over allegations that he groped a woman’s breast at a nightspot in NYC. .

Since then, Gooding Jr. has been indicted on charges including misdemeanor forcible touching and third-degree sexual abuse. which he has pleaded not guilty to, with more women coming forward to claim the actor is an alleged serial out of pocket groper.

