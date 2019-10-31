Parents, This Mom Discovered A Bag Of Heroin In Her Son’s Halloween Candy She’s Urging Other Parents To Beware

Happy Halloween! Well, Halloween isn’t too happy in this household where a local New Jersey mom discovered heroin in her son’s goodie bag!

Heroin? What is a child to do with drugs? It’s common that parents inspect their child’s candy before letting them eat it. This mother was shocked to find a small bag of white powder in her son’s treat bag, which turned out to be heroin. She called the police after she discovered the drugs in his bag and lab officials confirmed it was indeed heroin.

“I looked at it twice and I said this is not candy. I showed it to my sister and we realized that it was not candy and then we called the police. I’m so thankful no one got to it”.

Parents, carefully check your children’s candy before you let them eat ANY! There are some sick people in this world that prey on innocent children and we need to avoid this at all costs! We are happy no one was hurt or in danger.

