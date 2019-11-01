Johnston County Teacher Segregated Students Based On Religion And Abortion Beliefs

A Johnston County teacher is in hot water after allegedly separating students in her class based on their political and religious beliefs.

The incident occurred at South Johnston High School. Allegedly, the teacher, Julia Lopp, separated the students based on their beliefs about religion, abortion and LGBTQ rights. The teacher has been suspended with pay while the school district investigates, according to WNCN.

A statement from the school system superintendent reads:

“This is an unfortunate incident and one I wish had not happened. It is never appropriate for a teacher to segregate students based on religious, political or personal beliefs. In fact, it is not appropriate for a teacher to even ask a student what their beliefs are. Our school system takes very seriously the rights of students in these areas and students should never be instructed to not share classroom activities with their parents. The current incident is under investigation by our Human Resources Department and the teacher is currently suspended with pay while the investigation takes place. When the investigation is completed I will review the findings and determine what final decisions need to be made.”

