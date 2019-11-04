No More House Parties! Airbnb Bans ‘House Parties’ After Halloween Shooting Leave 5 Dead

We have got to do better! The house rental service #AirBnb has vocalized its concern with how customers are using their rental properties after five people were killed in a shooting Halloween night, in the San Francisco area of California.

The CEO, Brian Cheskey tweeted in regards to this matter stating “Starting today, we are banning “party houses” and we are redoubling our efforts to combat unauthorized parties and get rid of abusive host and guest conduct, including conduct that leads to the terrible events we saw in Orinda”.

The four-bedroom house was rented to a woman who told the owner that her family would use the house to escape smoke from a nearby wildfire according to sources. The owner said he contacted the renter after neighbors complained about a party and was heading to the house when he learned of the shooting.

We have got to be more careful.

