Kanye’s Brunch Fail – Take A Look At What Yeezus Gave Church Guests

#Yeezy has been on the road to righteousness and lately, people have been enjoying this newly, transformed version of the rapper. From his Sunday Service performances to his new album #JesusIsKing , where can #Kanye go wrong?

Well, attendees at one of West’s outdoor Sunday Service events vented in online posts about the unappealing food options that were offered for a $55.00 fee. $55?? Ye sold Brunchella meals to attendees for a cost, but the concert was free. According to the picture, the cost should’ve been the opposite way around.

See below :

Also, West’s performance was delayed by an hour and a half as a four-track playlist played on a loop apparently tortured the waiting attendees, which led to the creation of the #YeezyFyreFest hashtag. Come on Ye! Some attendees who paid to be in a separate VIP section made tweets complaining about their disbelief that only a small VIP sign far from the stage marked the upgraded section. People are asking for refunds!

We support the movement Kanye but fans would love consistency in all aspects of your rebranding.

Also On K97.5: