Trump’s Handsy Hug With A Washington Nationals Player Caused Some Squeamish Reactions

Some amazing things went down for the Washington Nationals baseball team last week when they won the World Series title. Unfortunately, some squeamish things went down on Monday when they visited Donald Trump at the White House.

According to USA Today, the so-called president met with the team and announced that November 4 would be “Washington Nationals Day.” One of the players crucial to the Nats’ comeback during the season was catcher Kurt Suzuki. He played 85 games for the Nationals in the regular season, posting an .809 OPS with 17 homers and 63 RBI. He started 10 games in the postseason, reaching 3-for-30 with a home run.

Trump called Suzuki to the podium during the televised event and once Suzuki arrived, he put on a red “Make America Great Again” hat.

This isn’t the gross party either.

After Suzuki made this gesture, Trump hugged Suzuki from behind, wrapping his orange tentacles across Suzuki’s chest meats. Meanwhile, Suzuki spoke to the microphone in front of him, saying, “I love you all. I love you all. Thank you.” Peep the questionable “hug” below.

I love you all. Thank you Mr. President," Washington Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki says, putting on a “Make America Great Again” hat and prompting an awkward hug from Pres. Trump. https://t.co/35Zg7cQ9nU pic.twitter.com/3wmyPJdrAM — ABC News (@ABC) November 4, 2019

A lot of folks on Twitter were quickly disturbed.

Here's Kurt Suzuki putting on a MAGA hat and getting felt up by Trump pic.twitter.com/8wiQNyf9ya — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 4, 2019

The jokes also started coming in with some folks comparing the freeze-frame moment to the movie Titanic.

Kurt Suzuki out here king of the world. pic.twitter.com/LgIkTWmm4K — McNeil (@Reflog_18) November 4, 2019

Other people didn’t hold back at all when clowning Suzuki.

Even when Trump tries to hug a guy, he looks like he’s committing sexual assault. pic.twitter.com/BPSVZhPKff — Just Another Stoner (@CannaCaptain) November 4, 2019

It seems like everyone’s not going to feel violated when “hugged” by Trump from behind.

Smh, the life of a MAGA.

Trump’s Handsy Hug With A Washington Nationals Player Caused Some Squeamish Reactions was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On K97.5: