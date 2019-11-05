Malachiae “Try To Love” [Listen]

There has been some dope R&B to come out in 2019. Established artists like Tank, Daniel Caesar & newcomers such as SiR and Nicole Bus have made waves with new music. Add singer Malachiae to the list of artists who have released some dope R&B this year. The Atlanta-Born artist released his EP “Heard U Was In My City” in 2016 and has been featured on tracks with fellow ATL artists Lloyd & the Migos. Naw back on the scene, the crooner is setting up his 2020 with a nice new track.

Check out his smooth new single “Try To Love” and let us know what you think.

