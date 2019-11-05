Kaepernick Spends His 32nd Birthday Feeding The Homeless

Happy birthday to a true hero in many of our eyes, #ColinKaepernick . He is still active within his community despite the adversity he has been facing since taking a knee.

The 32 year old spend his birthday in Oakland, California feeding the homeless. He brought a food truck for people who live in a large homeless encampment called Oakland’s Tent City. He paid for the meals of everyone who wanted one.

This isn’t the first time Colin used his birthday to give back to the community. Back in 2016, he hosted a Know Your Rights Camp, where he brought dozens of Latinx and Black kids together to teach them their rights and about social injustice. 2016 was the last time he played football as well, and it doesn’t look like that will be changing anytime soon.

We appreciate people like Kaepernick for many reasons. He’s showing this country that we all have something to live for and something to give. We love what he is doing with the community and hopes he receives as many blessings as he deserves.

Also On K97.5: