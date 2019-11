Irv Gotti is finally coming clean about his alleged affair with singer Ashanti. For years Gotti has claimed that the story of he and Ashanti having an improper relationship while he was married originated with Wendy Williams.

Gotti admits that when he and Ashanti hooked up he was separated from his wife and stressed that she was not a homewrecker. He even compared his situation to what Wendy has currently going on as she awaits her own divorce to be finalized.

