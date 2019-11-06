Rapper T.I Admits To Taking His Daughter To The OBGYN To Make Sure She’s Still A Virgin!

Annual checkups are usually a very private, intimate session between a doctor and patient. This gyno appointment is one of a kind. The king #TIP still accompanies his 18 year old daughter, #Deyjah for an annual gynecology check-up, just to make sure her virginity is intact.

This is interesting. He revealed this on a podcast called Ladies Like Us where he explained how every year, he sits in for the results with the intent of confirming her hymen has not been broken. The topics was brought up by hosts #Nazanin (#Miguel’s wife) and Nadia when they asked has T.I had the sex talk with his daughters.

Is this a bit possessive? What do you all think? She’s 18 years old, I believe as a woman she has the right to privacy. Let’s see how this unfolds.

