Each year Foot Locker holds its Week of Greatness campaign to highlight new apparel and sought after kicks for the fall and holiday season. For 2020, they’re getting some help from U.S. Women’s Soccer Team star Alex Morgan and fiery rapper DaBaby, obviously.

Now in its eighth year with numerous hilarious spots, past celebrities involved in the campaign include Ja Rule, Tracy Morgan and Meek Mill and athletes like LiAngelo Ball and Tim Duncan.

In this teaser for 2019, Alex Morgan, who recently announced she’s expecting, gets blessed with a pair of baby-sized Air Force 1s. This leads to DaBaby to clarify exactly how you say his name.

Yeah, this is going to be good.

DaBaby & Alex Morgan Tease Foot Locker Week of Greatness Campaign was originally published on hiphopwired.com

