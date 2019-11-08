Pilar Sanders Reportedly Engaged To J. Prince

For a while there, it seemed like we were talking about Pilar Sanders at least once a week. Her divorce and subsequent custody battle with former multi-sport athlete and current commentator, Deion Sanders, was messy.

From 2011 until 2017, the former couple publicly went back and forth from everything from their prenup to allegations of abuse and infidelity, Deion called her mental health into question. Ultimately, he ended up suing her for defamation of character. She was ordered to pay him $2.2 million. The decision was later reversed. And ultimately, she was granted custody of her children.

It was a lot to watch it play out from afar, so I can’t imagine what it felt for her to live it.

Last year, Sanders, 45, spoke to The Shade Room, offering women advice on how to move on with your life after a messy breakup. She shared that “Life goes on and one monkey doesn’t stop the show regardless of how public or private the breakup is.” but she also announced that she was in relationship with Rap-A-Lot Record executive and former manager of Floyd Mayweather Jr., J. Prince, 55.

While J. Prince is regarded as a legend in the development of Southern rap, he made headlines most recently for discouraging Drake from responding to Pusha T’s diss track, “The Story of Adidon.”

When she spoke to The Shade Room last year, Pilar didn’t go into any details about the origins of their relationship. She simply said at the time that she was “very, very happy.”

Well apparently, the two have taken their boo-ship to the next level. Pilar recently shared an Instagram post flaunting what appears to be an engagement ring.

Interestingly, someone in the comments for a recent picture of her and J. Prince a woman wrote that now “Prime”(Deion Sanders’ nickname is Prime Time) cant use his money to bully you no more gotdammit. gotdammit, gotdammit. The most respected man in South. J Prince ”

Pilar responded with wide-eye emoji peeking through some bushes.

Looks like congratulations are in order for the couple.

