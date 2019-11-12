According to The Detroit Free Press, former Michigan State All-American and Detroit Lions wide receiver Charles Rogers has died at the age of 38.

The Saginaw native’s former teammates shared the news of his passing Monday morning on social media.

Devastated to learn of the passing of my spartan brother Charles Rodgers. Spoke with his mom this morning. Please pray for her and his children. Please also be respectful of their privacy at this difficult time. Rip Chuck 💔 — Chris Baker (@Toten86) November 11, 2019

Rogers was a star athlete in Saginaw. He then took his talents to Michigan State University, where he played from 2000-2002. His exceptional two years at State landed him the No. 2 overall draft pick in the 2003 NFL Draft. Despite being a top pick, his career was cut short due to an injury.

The details of his passing have not yet been released. We will continue to update this story as more details become available.

Former Michigan State Football Star & Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Dead at 38 was originally published on hothiphopdetroit.com

Also On K97.5: