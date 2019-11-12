Lamar Odom Proposes To Girlfriend After 4 Months Of Dating!

Congrats are in order for NBA legend #LamarOdomm after they revealed an engagement via Instagram with a beautiful diamond ring to show for it.

Her “I Said YES” caption was just a highlight of all the excitement the health and life coach #SabrinaParr expressed after her boyfriend of 4 months asked to marry her. Odom and Sabrina began dating in July 2019 after sources caught the two on dates and showing a little PDA. Eventually, they went public and Lamar expressed his love for his girlfriend in an Instagram post stating “Outside of my daugher, this is the most serious and committed relationship I’ve ever been in with a woman”. Is this shade towards Ms. #KhloeKardashian? We’ll never know, but what we do know is that the couple may be reality stars soon and this is just the icing on the cake for Lamar.

He recently released a memoir called “Darkness to Light” along with fully recovering from his drug overdose. We love LOVE around here so keep shooting for the stars #Lamar !! Congrats on new love and happiness!!

