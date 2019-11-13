RHOAS12: Eva Tried It When She Shaded Porsha’s Baby

We have been aware of Eva Marcille’s slick mouth since we met her on America’s Next Top Model. Since then, she has gone on to have a seemingly fruitful career, and now she’s on Real Housewives of Atlanta. On Sunday’s episode, she did a lot of talking that got people raising eyebrows. She referred to the other women as “nappy heads,” which is ridiculous, and definitely extreme. She has been called out for that, but she also made a comment about Porsha’s c-section scar still healing, which didn’t sit right with people either. But did you catch the shade she threw at Porsha’s baby?

What happened was, Eva and Kandi accompanied Cynthia on a shopping trip and Porsha’s name came up (of course). Basically, Kandi played carrier pigeon by telling Eva that Porsha told Kenya about what Eva said about not bringing her kids to Kenya’s Barbie party because she’s not sure about Kenya’s vibe. This set Eva off. In fairness, Eva can do what she wants where her children are concerned. That’s the point she made, but then she went all the way left, talking about how Porsha’s c-section scar is still healing, therefore she should worry about herself, her baby and her problems with Dennis. Then, Cynthia made a comment about how she thinks Dennis and Porsha will get back together and that baby PJ looks like just like Dennis. All of the above was unnecessary commentary, but Eva chimed in with a comment about the baby looking like Dennis with a bow with the mean side eye.

Now, of course, little girls can look like their fathers. It’s one thing to say, “She looks like her father,” but when you say she looks like her father with a bow on, or like her father with a wig on, that ain’t no compliment. The implication is that the girl isn’t cute because she has masculine features. Trust me, I have used this as an insult at a few points in my life. Porsha got wind of the previous comments and responded on Instagram. She addressed the “nappy heads” comment and the c-section comment and mentioned that she’d address the rest later.

Hopefully, the rest is the shade thrown at her daughter because that wasn’t cool either. Talking reckless about people’s children can get you faded so it’s going to be interesting to see how this plays out.

Most likely, Eva is going to try to make excuses for herself like she usually does. She’s probably going to say that she didn’t grow up with sisters and that people just don’t get her humor…whatever.

