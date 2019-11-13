Black Man Arrested For Eating Breakfast Sandwich At Train Station, Seriously

Well, it looks like eating in public has been added to the long list of things that Black people can’t do in America.

In an incident captured on camera took place last week on Monday (Nov. 4th), Bill Gluckman was on his way to work and grabbed a breakfast sandwich from the deli below the platform at the Pleasant Hill BART Station when he was approached by a BART officer for “illegally eating a sandwich.”

In the video posted to Bill Gluckman’s account, you see Gluckman struggling to free his backpack from the officer’s grip while asking the officer why he was being singled out when other BART riders were eating as well.

“You singled me out out of all these people,” the detained man says.

“You’re eating,” the officer said. “It’s against the law.

RELATED ARTICLE: Black Facebook Employees Raise Concerns That Discrimination In The Workplace Has Gotten Worse!

That’s when Gluckman and an unidentified woman began to ask the officer why the issue isn’t being addressed to other passengers waiting on the train and also why there is a deli located under the platform if patrons are unable to eat on the go; that’s when the officer responded that Gluckman was being arrested.

Within minutes, three other officers show up to handcuff and arrest the man. Activists on Saturday held an eat-in at the BART station to protest the arrest.

According to ABC News, the eat in protest took place on Saturday (Nov. 9) and about 30 people gathered for lunch to protest the incident.

“My first political awakening was back at a lunch counter in the ’60s, now we’re back to ‘eat-ins,” Oakland resident John Reimann told the station.

BART Board of Directors member Janice Li was also here and brought her own lunch. Li believes there are bigger issues to deal with.

“I realize some things are illegal with our penal code, but I want to be mindful of how we’re using resources to enforce our system,” said Li.

BART says the video involving Gluckman will be reviewed by their independent police auditor.

Check out the video below.

Black Man Arrested For Eating Breakfast Sandwich At Train Station, Seriously was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On K97.5: