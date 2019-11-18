Colin Kaepernick’s Workout Video Has Been Sent To 32 NFL Teams

Over the weekend, #Kaepernick was scheduled to workout with NFL scouts and now, 32 teams have received the video. The video was distributed immediately and now the waiting game begins.

There was some chaos among the workout that started with Colin changing the workout site and format due to liability issues that his lawyer pointed out 3 hours before the scheduled workout. This resulted in Kaepernick getting his own press, receivers and space for his workout.

The immediate reaction to the workout from the scouts that were able to attend was reportedly good. Colin had a message for NFL owners and coaches stating “We’re waiting for the 32 owners, the 32 teams, ROger Goodell, all of them to stop running. Stop running from the truth, stop running from people. We’re out here, we’re ready to play, we’re ready to go anywhere”.

Well, the workout stirred up much excitement for Kaepernick while others had a few words to say. Media mogul Stephan A Smith felt like Kap’s decision to bail on the official NFL workout and hold his own open workout instead cut heavily against him. #JayZ also stated he was disappointed with the way things went because Colin “turned a legitimate workout into a publicity stunts”. We hope the powers that be work in favor of a true hero like Colin.

Also On K97.5: