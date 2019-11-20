Tyler, The Creator done made it. GQ recently revealed which celebrities would be gracing their 24th annual “Men of The Year” issue and amongst the chosen four to grace that coveted cover, the Flower Boy rapper found himself sharing the honor with Al Pacino, Robert DiNero, and Jennifer Lopez. Not bad company to find yourself alongside of.

Having released his critically acclaimed fifth studio album, Igor, earlier this year, Tyler’s been on his grizzly having inked deals with Lacoste and Converse, gotten his own ice cream flavor courtesy of Jeni’s, and continued the annual Camp Flog Gnaw festival just last week. That man is on a roll.

In the Carrie Battan written piece, the Odd Future alumni touches on various subjects such as his “wild” and “erratic” personality, being able to appeal to today’s generation of music lovers, and having originally written “Earfquake” for Justin Bieber who passed and Rihanna who passed as well.

Read the entire piece right here and peep the video of Tyler taking questions from some of his celebrity friends below.

Tyler, The Creator Graces ‘GQ’s’ “Men Of The Year” Cover was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On K97.5: