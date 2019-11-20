Method Man & Street Life ft. Havoc “Squad Up,” Princess Nokia “Balenciaga” & More

Is it us or has Method Man really been going hard dropping new material and guest appearances than he has in recent years?

Today Tical continues to drop new bars like it’s the mid 90’s all over again as he links up with fellow Hip-Hop OG’s Havoc of Mobb Deep and Street Life for the visuals to “Squad Up” where the trio kick that gritty New York flavor while their respective crews ride through the night. Havoc still got that heat, y’all.

Keeping the scene in New York, the L train avenger who uses hot soup to take down racists, Princess Nokia comes through with her latest clip to “Balenciaga” where she stomps through China Town with her bad B-girl self. That’s wifey, b.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Boosie Badazz, Lil Pete, and more.

STREET LIFE & METHOD MAN FT. HAVOC – “SQUAD UP”

PRINCESS NOKIA – “BALENCIAGA”

BOOSIE BADAZZ – “BURDEN ON MY HEART”

HITMAKA FT. YOUNG M.A, DREEZY, DREAMDOLL, MULATTO & CHINESE KITTY – “THOT BOX REMIX”

J STONE FT. YFN LUCCI & MOZZY – “REAL SH*T”

LIL PETE – “WIN”

EASTSIDE JODY & PTD BRAZY – “LET IT GO”

DKE AUTHOR – “CAUTIOUS”

KING VON – “2 A.M.”

