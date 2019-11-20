See The Full Nominations For The 2020 Grammy Awards

The nominations for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards are out and Houston’s own Lizzo leads the pack with 8 noms, including Song, Record and Album of the Year for Cuz I Love You.

Lil Nas X‘s “Old Town Road” was easily the biggest song of 2019 and his success could translate to an even bigger night in January. The Atlanta hitmaker is up for six awards including Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist. Newcomer Billie Eilish joins him as she’s nominated in all Big 4 categories from Album of the Year to Best New Artist.

Ariana Grande‘s thank u, next is up for big awards as well with an Album of the Year nom as well as Record of the Year. In the hip-hop and R&B categories, Tyler, the Creator is up for Best Rap Album alongside Meek Mill, YBN Cordae, Dreamville , and 21 Savage. Lucky Daye is involved in all of the R&B categories as he’s up for R&B Album of the Year, Best R&B Performance, Best R&B Sung Performance and Best R&B Song.

Among the major snubs? Beyoncé‘s Lion King album was shut out of the Album of the Year category as was Taylor Swift‘s Lover, which many pundits predicted was an absolute shoo-in. See the list of nominees below. The 62 Grammy Awards air live from Staples Center on January 26 with Alicia Keys returning as host for the second year in a row.

Album of the Year

Bon Iver, i,i

Lana Del Rey, Norman Fucking Rockwell!

Billie Eilish, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?

Ariana Grande, thank u, next

H.E.R., I Used to Know Her

Lil Nas X, 7

Lizzo, Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)

Vampire Weekend, Father of the Bride

Record of the Year

Bon Iver, “Hey, Ma”

Billie Eilish, “bad guy”

Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”

H.E.R., “Hard Place”

Khalid, “Talk”

Lil Nas X f/ Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”

Post Malone and Swae Lee, “Sunflower”

Song of the Year

Lady Gaga, “Always Remember Us This Way”

Billie Eilish, “bad guy”

Tanya Tucker, “Bring My Flowers Now”

H.E.R., “Hard Place”

Taylor Swift, “Lover”

Lana Del Rey, “Norman Fucking Rockwell”

Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”

Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”

Best New Artist

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

Best Rap Performance

J. Cole – “Middle Child”

DaBaby – “Suge”

Dreamville f/ J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG, and Young Nudy – “Down Bad”

Nipsey Hussle f/ Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy – “Racks in the Middle”

Offset f/ Cardi B – “Clout”

Best Rap/Sung Performance

DJ Khaled f/ Nipsey Hussle and John Legend, “Higher”

Lil Baby and Gunna, “Drip Too Hard”

Lil Nas X, “Panini”

Mustard f/ Roddy Ricch, “Ballin’”

Young Thug f/ J. Cole and Travis Scott, “The London”

Best Rap Song

YBN Cordae f/ Chance the Rapper, “Bad Idea”

Rick Ross f/ Drake, “Gold Roses”

21 Savage f/ J. Cole, “A Lot”

Nipsey Hussle f/ Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy, “Racks in the Middle”

DaBaby, “Suge”

Best Rap Album

Dreamville, Revenge of the Dreamers III

Meek Mill, CHAMPIONSHIPS

21 Savage, I Am > I Was

Tyler, the Creator, IGOR

YBN Cordae, The Lost Boy

Best R&B Performance

Daniel Caesar – “Love Again”

H.E.R. f/ Bryson Tiller – “Could’ve Been”

Lizzo f/ Gucci Mane – “Exactly How I Feel”

Lucky Daye – “Roll Some Mo”

Anderson .Paak f/ Andre 3000 – “Come Home”

Best Traditional R&B Performance

BJ the Chicago Kid – “Time Today”

– “Steady Love”

Lizzo – “Jerome”

Lucky Daye – “Real Games”

PJ Morton f/ Jazmine Sullivan – “Built for Love”

Best R&B Song

H.E.R. f/ Bryson Tiller – “Could’ve Been”

Emily King – “Look At Me Now”

Chris Brown f/ Drake – “No Guidance”

Lucky Daye – “Roll Some Mo”

PJ Morton f/JoJo – “Say So”

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Steve Lacy – Apollo XXI

Lizzo – Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)

Georgia Anne Muldrow – Overload

NAO – Saturn

Jessie Reyez – Being Human in Public

Best R&B Album

BJ the Chicago Kid – 1123

Lucky Daye – Painted

Ella Mai – Ella Mai

PJ Morton – Paul

Anderson .Paak – Ventura

Best Pop Solo Performance

Beyoncé, “Spirit”

Billie Eilish, “bad guy”

Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”

Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”

Taylor Swift, “You Need to Calm Down”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Ariana Grande & Social House – “Boyfriend”

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”

Lil Nas X f/ Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road”

Post Malone and Swae Lee – “Sunflower”

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello – “Senorita”

Best Pop Vocal Album

Beyonce – The Lion King: The Gift

Billie Eilish – WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?

Ariana Grande – thank u, next

Ed Sheeran – No.6 Collaborations Project

Taylor Swift – Lover

Best Dance Recording

Bonobo, “Linked”

The Chemical Brothers, “Got to Keep On”

Meduza f/ Goodboys, “Piece of Your Heart”

Rüfüs Du Sol, “Underwater”

Skrillex & Boys Noize f/ Ty Dolla Sign, “Midnight Hour”

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Apparat, LP5

The Chemical Brothers, No Geography

Flume, Hi This Is Flume

Rüfüs Du Sol, Solace

Tycho, Weather

Best Rock Performance

Bones UK – “Pretty Waste”

Gary Clark Jr. – “This Land”

Brittany Howard – “History Repeats”

Karen O and Danger Mouse – “Woman”

Rival Sons – “Too Bad”

Best Metal Performance

Candlemass f/ Tony Iommi – “Astorolus – The Great Octopus”

Death Angel – “Humanicide”

I Prevail – “Bow Down”

Killswitch Engaged – “Unleashed”

Tool – “7empest”

Best Rock Song

Tool – “Fear Inoculum”

The 1975 – “Give Yourself a Try”

Vampire Weekend – “Harmony Hall”

Brittany Howard – “History Repeats”

Gary Clark Jr. – “This Land”

Best Rock Album

Bring Me the Horizon – amo

Cage the Elephant – Social Cues

The Cranberries – In The End

I Prevail – Trauma

Rival Sons – Feral Roots

Best Alternative Album

Big Thief – U.F.O.F.

James Blake – Assume Form

Bon Iver – i,i

Vampire Weekend – Father of the Bride

Thom Yorke – Anima

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

John Hill

Finneas

Ricky Reed

Best Music Video

The Chemical Brothers, “We’ve Got to Try”

Gary Clark Jr., “This Land”

FKA twigs, “Cellophane”

Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Tove Lo, “Glad He’s Gone

Best Music Film

Beyoncé, Homecoming

David Crosby, Remember My Name

Miles Davis, Birth of the Cool

Various Artists, Shangri-la

Thom Yorke, Anima

