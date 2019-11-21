T.I. To Appear On ‘Red Table Talk’ To Discuss Daughter’s Hymen Controversy

Jada Pinkett-Smith is no stranger to tough parenting issues, so it seems fitting that T.I. would appear on the platform to discuss his controversial statement regarding his daughter’s virginity.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jada Pinkett-Smith revealed that both T.I. and wife Tiny would appear on her Facebook talk show, Red Table Talk, to discuss his comment that he patrols his daughter’s virginity.

“My next big guest is Tip. T.I. is coming to the table. Yes indeed,” Jada said.

The Girl’s Trip star also revealed that the Harris family would be discussion their marriage. According to Pinkett, Tiny will tell her story about how she managed to maintain her marriage and navigate through the very public issues the couple faced for the past two years.

“Of course he’s going to address the controversy that’s been swirling,” Jada continued. “Then he and Tiny sit down and talk about how they survived in regards to their marriage.”

As previously reported, T.I. received heavy backlash after admitting on the “Ladies Like Us” podcast that he accompanies his adult daughter, Deyjah Harris, to the gynecologist to ensure her hymen is still intact.

“I put a sticky note on the door: ‘Gyno. Tomorrow. 9:30,’” Tip explained to podcast hosts Nazanin Mandi and Nadia Moham. “I say, ‘Deyjah, they want you to sign this,’” regarding the release form every adult must sign to share medical information with others. “’Do you have, is there anything, is there anything that you would not want me to know? Oh, okay. See, Doc, ain’t no problem.’”

During the show, the hosts attempted to educate T.I. on ways a woman can break her hymen without having sex; but T.I. wasn’t trying to hear the “excuses.”

“I say, ‘Look, Doc,’” he went on. “‘She don’t ride no horses; she don’t ride no bikes; she don’t play no sports — man, just check the hymen please and give me back my results. Expeditiously!’ I will say, as of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact.”

The podcast episode has since been deleted in the wake of the backlash and Deyjah subsequently unfollowed him on Instagram before deactivating all of her social media accounts this past weekend.

The Red Table Talk episode featuring T.I. and Tiny is set to air Monday, November 25.

