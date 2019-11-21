Masika Calls Fetty Wap “Toxic and Trash”, Drags His Wife

Masika Kalysha is known for her ability to drag her Love and Hip-Hop Hollywood costars, but when Fetty Wap’s new wife posted their daughter on social media Kalysha’s dragging skills reached the maximum level of petty.

On Tuesday (Nov. 19), Masika Kalysha took to her Instastory to voice her displeasure with Fetty Wap and his new wife, an Instagram model known as Rosedealer, after a picture was posted on his wife’s account showing the recently separated bride hugged up with Masika and Fetty Wap’s daughter, Khari Barbie.

“Tell the whore you called a mistake I’m not the f*cking one to play with!” Masika wrote. “I will go to jail or hell behind my f*cking child. After u swore u would never have my child around any of yo hoes that you haven’t introduced me to yet you got this groupie hoe around my kid taking a sneak picture like a fan in the f*ckin bathroom looking real statutory! I’m bout to hop on the red eye to black her eye and snatch the other eye out ya f*cking face.”

Apparently his soon to be ex-wife saw Masika’s post and promptly deleted the photo, but not before Masika let a few more jabs fly, letting the unknown model know she’s not the one to play with.

“Enjoy ya missery with everyones n*gga by ya f*ckin lonesome,” Masika continued. “You couldn’t pay me $ to f*ck wit that toxic trash ass n*gga but you so insecure u wanna involve my child. I’m the wrong b*tch.”

Yikes.

Fetty Wap made headlines earlier this year when rumors began to swirl that the rapper had tied the knot. In September Bossip confirmed the online identity of Fetty Wap’s alleged wife after she began posting photos of the two online with one pictured captioned:

“We been married even before this tour started. Please just let it go and just be happy for us.”

Fetty Wap has never confirmed the union, but Kalysha’s outburst confirms that the New Jersey rapper not only walked down the aisle, but is headed to divorce court. Pictures of the happy couple has been scrubbed from the unidentified model’s account, which has been reduced to just a few selfies after announcing that the two had split.

Masika Calls Fetty Wap “Toxic and Trash”, Drags His Wife was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On K97.5: