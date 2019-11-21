CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

Kash Doll Explains Why She Unfollowed Nicki Minaj On Social Media

Nicki Minaj Rings In New Year 2017 At E11EVEN Miami

Alexander Tamargo

Can’t we all just get along? Well, according to rapper #KashDoll , she doesn’t have “beef” with anyone! Let’s get into why she unfollowed the Megatron rapper #NickiMinaj on Instagram.

“I unfollowed Nicki Minaj two weeks ago because when y’all was dragging me for whatever the f*** y’all was dragging me for and I told y’all to leave my name out y’all mouth, she came in my DM’s talking crazy. I unfollowed her a** and told her she was delusional, just like y’all m*****f*****s” says Kash Doll on #Instagram live.

It would be so amazing to see all of the female rap artist get along and not to entertain internet beef. Majority of the reason a lot of people are against each other is because their fans like to compare artists when there is room for everyone!

Kash Doll was recently spotted with #CardiB and she says she enjoyed the experience. “It was so good to kick it with Cardi last night. she cool af! A whole bunjch of misunderstandings but grown women can kick it and let that sh** go! I f*** with her!” says the rapper in a recent tweet. As we all can recall, Cardi and Nicki have exchanged words and their beef eventually became nonexistent. I don’t know how much weight an “unfollow” holds, but we’ll see if Nicki responds and how.

Also On K97.5:
Remy Ma Kicks It With Fans At The Conceited Grand Opening! [PHOTOS]
Remy Ma at the grand opening of Conceited
85 photos
Videos
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close