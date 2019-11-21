Kash Doll Explains Why She Unfollowed Nicki Minaj On Social Media

Can’t we all just get along? Well, according to rapper #KashDoll , she doesn’t have “beef” with anyone! Let’s get into why she unfollowed the Megatron rapper #NickiMinaj on Instagram.

“I unfollowed Nicki Minaj two weeks ago because when y’all was dragging me for whatever the f*** y’all was dragging me for and I told y’all to leave my name out y’all mouth, she came in my DM’s talking crazy. I unfollowed her a** and told her she was delusional, just like y’all m*****f*****s” says Kash Doll on #Instagram live.

It would be so amazing to see all of the female rap artist get along and not to entertain internet beef. Majority of the reason a lot of people are against each other is because their fans like to compare artists when there is room for everyone!

Kash Doll was recently spotted with #CardiB and she says she enjoyed the experience. “It was so good to kick it with Cardi last night. she cool af! A whole bunjch of misunderstandings but grown women can kick it and let that sh** go! I f*** with her!” says the rapper in a recent tweet. As we all can recall, Cardi and Nicki have exchanged words and their beef eventually became nonexistent. I don’t know how much weight an “unfollow” holds, but we’ll see if Nicki responds and how.

