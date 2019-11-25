BackAtItAgain: Tyler Perry Pays A 14K Hospital Bill After A Mexican Hospital Wouldn’t Let This Patient Leave

All superheros do not wear capes! This is a proven fact when it comes to #TylerPerry.

Perry helped out an Atlanta couple by paying off their $14,000 in outstanding hospital bills. The two Americans were not allowed to leave a Mexican hospital until the tab was settled. Stephan Johnson, the male who experienced a diabetic shock on a Carnival cruise ship was admitted to a Mexican hospital where he spent 3 days in ICU.

He was diagnosed with pancreatitis, diabetes and a kidney infections. After he became stabilized, the hospital refused to let him leave until he paid for his stay. “I appreciate them saving my life, bu they can’t hold me captive. That’s not right” says Johnson

Tyler gained sight of the GoFundMe set up to help take care of the bill. He called the hospital and offered to pay via credit card but they asked for the money to be wire-transferred. Tyler also offered to fly the couple back home on a medevac plane but they said he was recovered enough to fly commercial.

“They were pushing us and pulling us” Tori, the girlfriend stated they began to get physical with the couple when offered to pay half. “We didn’t have $14,000 right away. So we offered to pay some, to even do a promissory note. But the administrator lady here said absolutely not”.

We are happy Tyler Perry was able to pay off the bill and extend a helping hand. He is known for paying off a few bills and even gifting those in need with a home. The holiday season has begun and we are excited to see more blessings this year.

