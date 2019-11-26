CLOSE
Murder Suicide at UNC Family Medicine in Durham

Monday gunshots were fired at the UNC Family Medicine in Durham located at Mayfair Street and Weymouth Street.

According to ABC 11, an employee of UNC Family Medicine, 28-year-old Victoria St. Hillaire, was the victim of Lequintin Ford, 33, who then shot himself.

St.Hillaire and Ford had a relationship prior to the incident. St. Hillaire also had a domestic protection order against Ford.

UNC Family states all patients that were present were evacuated safely and unharmed. They released in a statement that the Durham location will remain closed during their regular schedule of the Thanksgiving weekend.

