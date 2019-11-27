Melania Trump Booed While Addressing Students In Baltimore [VIDEO]

Melania Trump brought her “Be Best” initiative the B’More Youth Summit organized to bring awareness to the opioid crisis in Baltimore today (November 26) and was booed during her speech.
SEE ALSO: Melania Trump Complains That People Criticize Her Foolish ‘Be Best’ Campaign
With “Be Best” focusing on the well-being of children, online safety and opioid abuse, the first lady thanked students in attendance for sharing their stories regarding it.
“I am so proud of you for the bravery it takes to share that you have been strongly affected by the opioid epidemic in some way,” she spoke, later releasing a statement to CNN about the booing she was met with that said: “We live in a democracy and everyone is entitled to their opinion, but the fact is we have a serious crisis in our country and I remain committed to educating children on the dangers and deadly consequences of drug abuse.”
SEE ALSO: Melania Trump Is Going To Visit ‘Shithole Countries’ In Africa Her Husband Made Fun Of
The Trump Administration’s tension with Baltimore (and many cities like it) isn’t new. Just earlier this year, Donald Trump called the city a “rat and rodent infested mess” that “no human being would want to live.’
The youth summit event was the first time the first lady has been publicly booed at a solo event, according to CNN.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our City With Family Fun Day
Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our City With Family Fun Day
1. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our CitySource:Radio One Digital 1 of 41
2. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our CitySource:Radio One Digital 2 of 41
3. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our CitySource:Radio One Digital 3 of 41
4. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our CitySource:Radio One Digital 4 of 41
5. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our CitySource:Radio One Digital 5 of 41
6. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our CitySource:Radio One Digital 6 of 41
7. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our CitySource:Radio One Digital 7 of 41
8. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our CitySource:Radio One Digital 8 of 41
9. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our CitySource:Radio One Digital 9 of 41
10. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our CitySource:Radio One Digital 10 of 41
11. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our CitySource:Radio One Digital 11 of 41
12. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our CitySource:Radio One Digital 12 of 41
13. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our CitySource:Radio One Digital 13 of 41
14. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our CitySource:Radio One Digital 14 of 41
15. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our CitySource:Radio One Digital 15 of 41
16. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our CitySource:Radio One Digital 16 of 41
17. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our CitySource:Radio One Digital 17 of 41
18. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our CitySource:Radio One Digital 18 of 41
19. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our CitySource:Radio One Digital 19 of 41
20. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our CitySource:Radio One Digital 20 of 41
21. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our CitySource:Radio One Digital 21 of 41
22. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our CitySource:Radio One Digital 22 of 41
23. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our CitySource:Radio One Digital 23 of 41
24. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our CitySource:Radio One Digital 24 of 41
25. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our CitySource:Radio One Digital 25 of 41
26. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our CitySource:Radio One Digital 26 of 41
27. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our CitySource:Radio One Digital 27 of 41
28. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our CitySource:Radio One Digital 28 of 41
29. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our CitySource:Radio One Digital 29 of 41
30. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our CitySource:Radio One Digital 30 of 41
31. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our CitySource:Radio One Digital 31 of 41
32. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our CitySource:Radio One Digital 32 of 41
33. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our CitySource:Radio One Digital 33 of 41
34. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our CitySource:Radio One Digital 34 of 41
35. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our CitySource:Radio One Digital 35 of 41
36. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our CitySource:Radio One Digital 36 of 41
37. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our CitySource:Radio One Digital 37 of 41
38. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our CitySource:Radio One Digital 38 of 41
39. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our CitySource:Radio One Digital 39 of 41
40. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our CitySource:Radio One Digital 40 of 41
41. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our CitySource:Radio One Digital 41 of 41
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore
Melania Trump Booed While Addressing Students In Baltimore [VIDEO] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com