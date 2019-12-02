Kanye West “Closed On Sunday,” Fabolous “B.O.M.B.S.” & More

Black Friday 2019 might as well be called “Yeezy Day” as sneakerheads were delighted with the highly anticipated restock of the Yeezy 350 Boost V2’s. And now, fans of the polarizing rapper are treated to some new visuals for a cut off his Jesus Is King album.

In the video for “Closed On Sunday,” Kanye brings his wife and kids along for a trek through his Wyoming land before Kris Jenner and the rest of his congregation show up throw up praise hands around Yeezus. The more time that passes the more we feel like this is going to end like Waco, Texas in ‘93. Just sayin.’

Back in Brooklyn, Fabolous gets back on his grind and for his clip to “B.O.M.B.S.” balls under the spotlight like an NBA player who’s spared the shame of playing for the Knicks (what happened to us, b?!).

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Fred The Godson, Reason featuring Ab-Soul, and more.

KANYE WEST – “CLOSED ON SUNDAY”

FABOLOUS – “B.O.M.B.S.”

FRED THE GODSON – “RETALIATION”

REASON FT. AB-SOUL – “FLICK IT UP”

KING VON FT. YNW MELLY – “ROLLING”

COBBY SUPREME – “THINC ABOUT YOU”

STARFOXLAFLARE – “HOW I’M LIVING”

VALEE – “JAY LENO”

ELCAMINO – “EAT”

