Rosa Parks Honored With Statue In Alabama To Celebrate The 64th Anniversary Of Her Bus Protest!

Yesterday, city officials unveiled a new statue of #RosaParks in Montgomery, Alabama exactly 64 years after she was arrested for violating segregation laws and refusing to give up her bus seat to a white passenger.

The bronze, life-sized statue is placed just a few feet away from where she boarded the now infamous city bus. You can see the statue standing up tall and firm in a long coat with her hands clutching her purse in front of her. “To stand here today as Montgomery’s mayor where Mrs. Rosa Parks stood defiant against systemic injustice infecting our community and our country speaks to the magnitude of this moment and the progress achieved in our city” says Montgomery mayor Steven Reed.

We are happy to see one of our African-American leaders in civil rights be honored after such a long, hard fight. Thank you City of Montgomery for recognizing a true hero to this country!

