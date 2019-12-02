An Anonymous Donor Saves Last Chance Animals In Shelter In North Carolina

A anonymous donor in Vance County, North Carolina is covering the costs of matching hard-to-adopt dogs and cats with new owners.

The animal loving donor wants to help get the animals out of the facility. The 150$ adoption fee for dogs and 100$ fee for cats will be offered until December 23rd for anyone wanting to adopt.

Pit-bulls and senior dogs are often overlooked but this holiday, some families will be lucky enough to welcome a new pet into their home at no cost.

The Vance County Animal Shelter is located at 1243 Brodie Road in Henderson. The shelter is open Mondays from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays to Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

It’s closed Fridays and Sundays.

Merry Christmas!

