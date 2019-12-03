Master P Unveils The Name Of His Own Brand Of Ramen Noodles

Folks are ending the year with a bang! Like rap mogul #MasterP and his new endeavors.

Master P announced to #Instagram that he will be launched “Rap Noodles” with flavors like Creamy Chicken, Gumbo, Hot and Spicy Cajun Shrimp and more. “I grew up on noodles now I created my own brand. Start small and build. Get you some products if you want to be successful. It’s nothing like this New Orleans flavor creamy chicken and gumbo. You can cook it on the stove or you can put it in the microwave” says P in his Instagram caption.

The man has a point. You have to start small and finish big. Rap Noodles sounds all too familiar though, right? Well, that’s because this will not be his first time dipping into the snack industry. Rap Snacks features a number of potato chip flavors that are each tied to a specific artist. Honey Jalapeno is for Fetty Wap and Fabolous is repping New York with Deli Cheddar. He co-founded the brand with James “Fly” Lindsay and has done a great job at keeping the brand going.

We are proud to hear our black men are continuing to be leaders in business, music and many other categories! We can’t wait to see the success of the ramen noodles.

