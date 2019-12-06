Ashanti Has Been Added To The Millennium Tour

Earlier this week the lineup for this year’s “Millennium Tour” was announced. With acts like Bow Wow, Omarian, Sammy and The Ying Yang Twins already a part of the show, fans were excited about what was to come. The show has now gotten even bigger. Bow Wow took to his IG page and announced that Ashanti has now been added to the show.

The “2020 Millennium Tour” will hit Raleigh on March 13 2020 and we can expect Bow Wow, Omarion, Ashanti, the Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd, Sammie, and Pretty Ricky to take the stage. Tickets go on sale tomorrow.

Also On K97.5: